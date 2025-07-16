Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg said Wednesday he is "continuing to fight" cancer and is prioritizing time with those closest to him.

He posted a letter addressed to his fans and extended baseball family on Instagram.

"I wanted to share an update regarding my health," wrote Sandberg, 65. "It's been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis.

"While I am continuing to fight, I'm looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends.

Ryne Sandberg threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Cubs' home opener this season. David Banks-Imagn Images

"I haven't been to Wrigley Field as much as I hoped in the first half but I'm watching every game and am excited for the second half."

He threw out the first pitch, surrounded by fellow Cubs greats, before the home opener on April 4.

In January 2024, Sandberg announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, then last August announced he was cancer-free. In December, he said the cancer had recurred and spread. He vowed to "continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this."

Sandberg spent 15 of his 16 major league seasons with the Cubs, along with 13 games at the start of his career for the Philadelphia Phillies (1981).

Sandberg was the 1984 National League MVP, when he batted a career-high .314 with a major-league-leading 19 triples and 114 runs scored as well as 19 home runs, 84 RBIs and 32 stolen bases.

The second baseman also earned the second of his nine career Gold Glove awards that year. He was a 10-time All-Star selection and a seven-time Silver Slugger honoree, batting .285 with 282 home runs and 1,061 RBIs in his 2,164-game career.

Sandberg, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005, also spent parts of three seasons (2013-15) as the Phillies' manager.