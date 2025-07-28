Alden Gonzalez breaks down the Mariners trading for Josh Naylor and the latest with the Diamondbacks and Eugenio Suarez. (1:17)

MLB trade season has officially kicked into high gear with contenders looking to add to their rosters for the stretch run ahead and rebuilding teams aiming to stockpile young players with an eye to the future before Thursday's 6 p.m. ET deadline arrives.

As the moves go down, you can probably form your own opinion of the MLB veterans headed to new teams, but it's much more difficult to figure out what to make of the minor leaguers who have moved.

Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's our running ranking of every notable prospect who was dealt during July sorted by tiers using my Future Value grades so you can see where they slot in an MLB top 100 list or your team's farm system ranking.

This story will be updated with top prospects headed to new teams added to the list with every new deal, so come back every time a move goes down to see which stars of tomorrow are on the move this month.

40+ FV tier

Acquired from Seattle Mariners in Josh Naylor deal

A 2023 11th-rounder out of Texas A&M, Garcia was a sleeper in the Seattle system who broke through as a starter in 2024. This season, he was moved into a full-time relief role, leading to his big league debut earlier this month.

He has an upper-body-reliant delivery with very short extension and a near-sidearm slot that nonetheless creates a lot of velocity, with his fastball peaking at 100.4 mph this season and living at 95-98 mph with his plus sinker. He also mixes in an 88-90 mph cutter and 84-86 mph sweeper that are both plus pitches. Garcia's fastball command improving and the cutter continuing to be a useful weapon against righties are keys to him becoming a late-inning reliever.

40 FV tier

2. Griffin Herring, LHP, Colorado Rockies

Acquired from New York Yankees in Ryan McMahon deal

Herring signed for $800,000 after being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He made only one start over two seasons at LSU but showed starter traits. Through 16 appearances as a starter this year, pitching across both Single-A levels, that theory has mostly held up.

His 88-92 mph heater touches 94 and looks as if it'll be a fringe-to-average pitch, while his slider is above average and his changeup (which should be used more often) also flashes above average. He'll move up to the 40+ FV tier with a little more bulk of performance and/or a strong finish/promotion in Double-A.

3. Wellington Aracena, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Acquired from New York Mets in Gregory Soto deal

Aracena was a low-profile international signee, getting a $70,000 bonus in 2022 out of the Dominican Republic. He sat 90-94 mph for his first two pro seasons, then his velo exploded in 2024 to 95-98, hitting 100 mph. This year he's been even a bit higher, sitting 96-99 and hitting 101 mph at 20 years old as a starter in Single-A.

The reason he isn't ranked higher is his command is below average to the point that his likely career outcome is as a reliever. His fastball also plays below its velocity right now due to his command issues and higher arm slot, which creates a nonideal plane and a cutting action to the pitch. His 89-95 mph slider (possibly a cutter and slider that run together) is nasty, a clear plus pitch, while his changeup is rarely used and rudimentary.

The raw ability here is impressive and Aracena is young and athletic enough to get another year or two to prove he can start, but he also has late-inning potential as a reliever if that doesn't work out. Aracena will move into the 40+ FV tier with either a tick more of command, developing a legitimate changeup or just keeping his head above water performance-wise as a starter in High-A.

4. Ashton Izzi, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Acquired from Seattle Mariners in Josh Naylor deal

Izzi was a classic projection righty who signed for $1.1 million after being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of an Illinois high school.

He has delivered on that projection, with his average fastball velo having crept up from 93.1 to 94.0 to 94.5 in his three pro seasons. His four-seamer is a solid-average pitch, while his slider can get to average with slightly better locations and his sweeper is an above-average pitch, maybe plus.

The issue is Izzi's sinker; although it has a fine velocity/movement combination, it is too center-cut in the zone and has been hammered by hitters while being used almost as much as his four-seamer. He also doesn't use his changeup much -- but probably should, especially as he dials back his sinker. With some progress in his mix and locations, this is a No. 4 starter package, but Izzi is more of a long reliever as currently constituted.

5. Andrew Hoffmann, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

Acquired from Kansas City Royals in Randal Grichuk deal

Hoffmann was a 12th-round pick out of Illinois in the 2021 draft who was traded to the Royals in 2022 and finished the season in Double-A, beating predraft expectations. He was seen as a potential back-end starter at that point, but moved to full-time short relief this season en route to making his big league debut.

His mid-90s fastball is a solid-average pitch that plays up due to his funk and deception, and his main weapon is a plus changeup that tunnels well to the bottom of the zone. His slider is a clear third pitch and is fringy, which is why he was moved to relief to focus on using his two best pitches. With better fastball locations, Hoffmann could move from middle relief into the later innings.

35+ FV tier

Acquired from New York Yankees in Amed Rosario deal

Beeter was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and has slowly moved down the starter-to-reliever spectrum to becoming a full-time reliever for the first time in 2025. He's 26 years old with five career big league appearances under his belt, but Beeter is still in Triple-A for now because of his walk rate: 7.2 per 9 innings -- including issuing seven walks in his last 8⅓ innings pitched.

Beeter is still a solid prospect because of his 65-grade slider and above-average fastball that peaks at 99 mph. His fastball command is the variable that, with more progress, could turn him into a late-inning reliever, but Beeter is a higher-variance middle reliever who needs to avoid walks in Triple-A to get his next big league shot.

7. Browm Martinez, CF, Washington Nationals

Acquired from New York Yankees in Amed Rosario deal

Martinez signed for a $130,000 bonus last January and was solid last summer in the Dominican Summer League before having a huge repeat season in the league this year -- posting an OPS of 1.139 driven by higher contact rates.

There is still a wide range of potential outcomes for Martinez as an 18-year-old playing in the lowest level of the minors, but the key here is he has above-average bat control and pitch selection at the plate, arguably the two most important things to demonstrate at lower levels.

He's also a solid-average runner who has 34 career stolen bases, and that speed could allow him to stay in center field. There's some physical projection left given his age, but his power projects to continue to be below average, so sticking in center would be key to his long-term value.

8. Josh Grosz, RHP, Colorado Rockies

Acquired from New York Yankees in Ryan McMahon deal

Grosz is a potential No. 5 starter/swingman type with some feel and deception from his abruptly quick delivery. He throws a 92-95 mph dead-zone fastball with heavy tail that plays around average, an above-average changeup and a fringy slider.

He has a tougher road to being a solid big leaguer if he can't stick as a starter because most teams prefer a middle reliever to have an above-average breaking ball to get right-handed hitters out.

9. Cameron Foster, RHP, Baltimore Orioles

Acquired from New York Mets in Gregory Soto deal

Foster is a 26-year-old long reliever who sits 93-96 and hits 99 mph from a high slot (it's on the whole an average big league pitch). He also mixes in an 86-88 mph cutter (a solid-average pitch), an 81-84 mph slurve (an above-average pitch), and a big loopy 75-78 mph curveball (effective as a fourth offering that's used in certain situations). He's a solid back-end-of-the-roster-type utility arm who can be used in multiple roles and should debut this year or next. He needs to be added to the 40-man roster after the season to protect from the Rule 5 draft.