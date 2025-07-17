Open Extended Reactions

Longtime right-hander Kyle Gibson announced his retirement on Thursday after 13 seasons in the majors.

Gibson, 37, went 112-111 with a 4.60 ERA in 334 appearances (328 starts) with five teams. He won 10 or more games eight times during his career.

Gibson opted out of a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays on June 20. He said no other opportunities emerged and he reached the decision to retire.

"I took my opt-out at the end of it because they didn't have a spot," Gibson said of the Rays' major league roster on his "Serving It Up" podcast. "They thought they might, then they didn't. It just so happened to line up with our family lake vacation, which was great ... and I kind of sat and waited. Didn't really hear from too many people. I really wanted to have a big league opportunity."

Gibson pitched for the Baltimore Orioles earlier this season and it didn't go well. He went 0-3 with a 16.78 ERA in four starts, giving up 29 hits and seven walks over 12⅓ innings before being released on May 20.

Gibson was a first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Minnesota Twins in 2009 and spent seven seasons (2013-19) with the team. He went 67-68 with Minnesota.

Gibson spent the next 1½ seasons with the Texas Rangers and was a member of the American League All-Star team in 2021. Shortly thereafter, he was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies and spent 1½ seasons with the National League team.

Gibson won a career-best 15 games for Baltimore in 2023 and spent 2024 with the St. Louis Cardinals before returning to the Orioles this year.