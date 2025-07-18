Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers acquired right-hander Jose Ruiz and cash considerations from the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for right-hander Dane Dunning.

Ruiz, 30, has split the season between Philadelphia and Atlanta and both teams' Triple-A affiliates. He will report to Triple-A Round Rock.

Ruiz made 16 relief appearances for Philadelphia before being designated for assignment June 1 and claimed off waivers by the Braves on June 7. He pitched in two games for Atlanta, and is 1-0 with an 8.82 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16⅓ innings in the 18 combined games.

The Venezuelan is 11-9 with a save and a 4.62 ERA in 282 career games in nine seasons with San Diego, the Chicago White Sox, Arizona, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

Dunning, 30, had a 3.38 ERA in 10⅔ innings without a decision in five games this season for Texas. After being acquired from the White Sox in December 2020, he was 26-32 with a 4.36 ERA in 122 games for Texas.