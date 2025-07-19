Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone watched right-handed pitcher Luis Gil's second rehab start on video and said Saturday he was pleased with what he saw.

"Stuff was good, decent command," said Boone, who watched a recording of Friday's game Saturday morning. "More importantly, another step and kind of building that pitch count into 57 pitches."

Gil threw 3⅓ innings for Double-A Somerset, striking out seven while allowing two hits and two runs. He gave up a two-run homer in the first inning. Gil threw 39 of his 57 pitches for strikes. He is scheduled for one more minor league start at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday before possibly making his 2025 debut with the Yankees.

"I think the fastball is playing," Boone said. "You see the jump on that fastball seemed like last night he was kind of in that, kind of living in that 95 range. I think I saw him up to 97 but it was like that live, you know, he's getting to where he wants it."

Gil suffered a strained lat in spring training that has kept him out of the Yankees rotation all season. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year was 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA with 171 strikeouts in 151⅔ innings last season. His first rehab start was July 13 and was also 3⅓ innings.