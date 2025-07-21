Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway in style on Aug. 2 for the MLB Speedway Classic.

MLB unveiled the special uniforms for each team Monday. Atlanta's and Cincinnati's threads are largely unchanged, other than details that pay homage to the unique venue and game.

The jersey numbers include bold outlines, shadowing and movement meant to represent the NASCAR vehicle designs. The Reds -- who are the designated home team -- boast white numbers instead of their usual red. The Braves will stick with their traditional red colorway for the numbers.

The custom numbers are complemented by caps and helmets with more nods to motorsport designs. Atlanta's cap includes red flames on the top of the visor, while Cincinnati's cap boasts checkered racing flags across the visor.

In a first for MLB, the Rawlings-produced helmets will receive custom designs for a special league event. At first glance, the inspiration is clear -- NASCAR's helmet design. The look includes more checkered flag nods plus race-style player numbers and "speed-inspired wordmarks."

The sleeve of each uniform boasts a Speedway Classic patch to commemorate the game.

The MLB Speedway Classic -- held in Bristol, Tennessee, at "The Last Great Colosseum" -- will mark the first MLB game played in the state.