Open Extended Reactions

A discussion on Saturday night between New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Atlanta Braves assistant coach Eddie Perez has caught the eye of Major League Baseball.

According to multiple reports, MLB is investigating the occurrence from the Yankees' 12-9 victory, when Perez pointed to his head while conversing with Chisholm.

Chisholm drew the ire of Perez, who was upset the Yankees All-Star might have been relaying signs from second base to his teammate, shortstop Anthony Volpe, who was at the plate in the sixth inning, facing Braves relief pitcher Rafael Montero. Volpe responded with a sacrifice fly to the warning track after Chisholm may have tipped off his teammate that a fastball was on its way from Montero.

It is legal in MLB to relay signs, provided it is done naturally and without electronic communications. But Perez, according to MLB.com, was telling Chisholm to think about his actions, a strategy that may have been viewed as a threat to Chisholm, a warning that next time he's at the plate, he may get hit with a pitch.

"I was just saying, 'Be smart.' I like that guy. He's one of my favorites," Perez told MLB.com, in reference to Chisholm. "And he got mad about it. I don't know why he got mad about it. So, I was like, 'Take it easy,' and he started doing some [stuff]."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the issue on Sunday morning, before his club's 4-2 victory in the series finale. Chisholm, who had no comment regarding Perez on Sunday, went 2-4 with an RBI in the win.

"Every team now, from the start of the year to the end, you're trying to find little advantages out there. You're trying to find little ways to help you win a ballgame," Boone said. "That's all within the parameters of the rules. Every team we play against is no different and we're not either. So you're constantly trying to find advantages where you can and where they present themselves in a certain game. That's all good."

When asked about the potential threat, Boone told reporters that "obviously, there's no place for that. That's certainly something that would not be OK. I hope he didn't mean anything like that by it, because that would deserve some looking into."