Just over a month ago, the Boston Red Sox traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a blockbuster deal that sent shockwaves through the industry. At the time of the trade, the Red Sox were just a game over .500. They went 3-7 in their first 10 games without Devers and looked to be fading out of contention.

As the team fell in the standings, rumors began to circulate that the slugging designated hitter wouldn't be the only star traded out of Boston. But a 10-game win streak before the All-Star break has vaulted the Red Sox into the thick of the playoff race and provided some clarity about their trade deadline plans.

"Throughout the whole year, we thought we had a really good team," assistant GM Paul Toboni told ESPN over the weekend. "We were kind of waiting for it to click. That streak reconfirmed the thought that we had a good team."

Boston doesn't have a lot of expiring contracts, so even without the win streak, a complete teardown was unlikely. Still, trading some of its outfield depth was a possibility. The Red Sox rank in the top 10 in OPS in right field, center field and left field thanks to Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu.

With that group helping the Red Sox hold an American League wild-card spot, the front office is likely to add pitching, according to sources familiar with their situation, while retaining the abundance of outfielders unless the club is blown away with an offer in the next 10 days.

"Having a surplus of good players isn't a bad thing," Toboni said. "The high-end depth is a really good thing. It's not like we're anxious to move away from that."

With their outfield situation likely to be addressed in the offseason, the Red Sox have winning on their minds. A young core, highlighted by the arrival of Anthony and infielder Marcelo Mayer, has had some time to adjust to the majors, leaving the team's veterans excited about the coming months.

"These guys have been here for a few months now," Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman said. "We're starting to learn who we are as a group. The adjustments are being made quicker at this time of the year. It didn't start out that way, but guys are wanting to learn and get better. You can see that in our growth this year."

Bregman watched closely while he was out of the lineup because of a quad injury he sustained at the end of May. He has seen what winning baseball looks like during his time in Houston. It has taken the young Red Sox some time to get there.

"We're a very dangerous team now, especially when we're prepared and executing," Bregman said. "We've played good for a while now.

"People will say this is a hot streak, but I believe this is who we are."

As the calendar inches toward August, that's the sentiment throughout the clubhouse, where the veterans who have been through the uncertainty of trade season are relieved to spend the next two weeks without trade chatter.

"The run we went on before the All-Star break, it was good. We needed something like that to get us back in the mix, restore some confidence," starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. "Right now, staying in the present is important, but I don't think we have guys in this room too worried they're going to get dealt or anything anymore."

Two players who were brought in over the offseason might be the most relieved.

All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who has a 1.18 ERA and 17 saves, could have been one of Boston's most sought-after deadline trade candidates had the front office elected to deal him.

When asked about possibly being moved, the 37-year-old, who is playing for his seventh major league club, smiled as he responded through his interpreter: "The team is in good shape."

Fellow Boston pitcher Walker Buehler added: "It's probably good timing to hopefully push the front office to go out and buy and help us make a run. We did our part at the end of the first half there. I want to stay here and be part of it. Don't want to be on the wrong side of a trade."

Though they might have done enough to convince the front office to stick with the current veterans, the Red Sox have some of their toughest work ahead of them. According to ESPN Research, they have the hardest remaining schedule for the rest of the month and sixth hardest for the rest of the season, but manager Alex Cora isn't interested in looking at the stretch run -- or what Boston's first postseason berth since 2021 would mean.

Instead, he believes that if the players can keep attacking each day, the rest will take care of itself.

"I promised myself I'm going to stay in the moment," Cora said. "It doesn't do the group any good to start talking about that. We have to win games. It's not to put pressure on the front office or ownership. It's what we need to do for us to play in October."

Opposing teams are asking for "outrageous returns" for pitching, according to league sources, but if the asking prices become more reasonable closer to the deadline, expect the Red Sox to be involved. Until then, they are focused on riding their July momentum while navigating a tough schedule.

"Time to keep it locked in," Giolito said. "We'll be welcoming whatever help comes."