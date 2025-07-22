Open Extended Reactions

All-Star center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was not in the Chicago Cubs' lineup Monday night because of soreness in his right knee.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters before Monday's home game against the Kansas City Royals that Armstrong tweaked his knee Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

"He just banged it up [on a slide]," Counsell said. "Woke up [today] and it felt a little swollen. So, we're just going to try to give him the day today, and hopefully back in there tomorrow."

It marks just the second time this season the National League leader in Wins Above Replacement has not played. Seiya Suzuki made his debut in center field in Crow-Armstrong's stead.

When asked if Crow-Armstrong was available to pinch-hit Monday night, Counsell said, "We'll just see how the day goes."

Crow-Armstrong, 23, has been one of the majors' most improved players this season. After compiling a .237 batting average with 10 homers and 27 stolen bases in 123 games as a rookie, he has a .270 average with 26 homers, 72 RBIs and 28 stolen bases this season. He's the only player in the majors with at least 25 homers and 25 steals.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.