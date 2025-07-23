Open Extended Reactions

Eugenio Suarez is suddenly the man of the hour. The third baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks is now challenging Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge for the major league lead in home runs after hitting two on Saturday, two more on Sunday and another one Monday, giving him 36 for the season to match Judge (and Shohei Ohtani) and trail Raleigh by three.

He also might be the best player available at the trade deadline on July 31, ranking No. 1 on ESPN's updated list of the top 50 trade candidates. The Diamondbacks are a game under .500 and hanging in on the fringes of the wild-card race, so it's still unclear whether they will part with their slugger. But if they do, Suarez could become one of the more impactful trade-deadline acquisitions we've seen, at least if he keeps hitting home runs at this rate. Indeed, only five players have ever been traded in the middle of a 40-homer season:

Mark McGwire, 1997 (58 home runs)

J.D. Martinez, 2017 (45)

Greg Vaughn, 1996 (41)

David Justice, 2000 (40)

Adam Dunn, 2008 (40)

Suarez's hot bat and the possibility of him getting traded leads to the question: Who have been the best deadline acquisitions in history?

For this study we're going to limit the list to players who, like Suarez, are so-called rental players heading into free agency at the end of the season they were traded. This eliminates players like Justin Verlander in 2017, Zack Greinke in 2019 or Juan Soto in 2022. We're also only going to include players acquired in July, which eliminates Rickey Henderson going to the Oakland Athletics in June of 1989 (he did post 5.1 WAR in 85 games for the A's and helped them win the World Series that season) or Carlos Beltran to the Houston Astros in June of 2004.

Focusing on regular-season value produced after the trade, here's a ranking of a dozen of the most memorable deals, starting with a number of honorable mentions:

Cesar Cedeno (1985, St. Louis Cardinals): Acquired at the end of August, the veteran outfielder hit .434 with 19 RBIs in 28 games to help the Cardinals hold off the New York Mets in the NL East.

Will Clark (2000, Cardinals): Hit .345/.426/.655 with 42 RBIs in 51 games ... and then retired.

Scott Rolen (2002, Cardinals): Acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies, Rolen drove in 44 runs in 55 games -- and then signed an eight-year extension in September.

Ugueth Urbina (2003, Florida Marlins) and Aroldis Chapman (2016, Chicago Cubs): Two key reliever pickups who helped their teams win the World Series, Urbina had a 1.41 ERA for the Marlins while Chapman had a 1.01 ERA and 16 saves for the Cubs (although he nearly blew Game 7 of the World Series).

Carlos Beltran (2011, San Francisco Giants): He had a .920 OPS after coming over from the Mets, but the Giants missed the playoffs -- and gave up Zack Wheeler to get him.

Marco Scutaro (2012, Giants): He hit .362 in 61 games (and .328 in the postseason as the Giants won the World Series).

J.A. Happ (2015, Pittsburgh Pirates): Proof that not all big deadline acquisitions are big stars. Happ went 7-2 with a 1.85 ERA in 11 starts. Maybe he should have started the wild-card game instead of Gerrit Cole (although Jake Arrieta pitched a shutout for the Cubs, so it probably didn't matter).

Ben Zobrist (2015, Kansas City Royals), Steve Pearce (2018, Boston Red Sox) and Jorge Soler (2021, Atlanta Braves): All three were very good in the regular season but earned their places in franchise lore by winning World Series MVP honors.

Nick Castellanos (2019, Cubs): He was awesome for Chicago -- .321, 1.002 OPS, 37 extra-base hits in 51 games -- but the rest of the team floundered and the Cubs missed the playoffs.

12. David Cone to the Toronto Blue Jays (1992) and then to New York Yankees (1995)

The trades: The Mets trade Cone to the Blue Jays for Jeff Kent and Ryan Thompson; the Blue Jays trade Cone to the Yankees for three nondescript players

The stats: 4-3, 2.55 ERA in 7 GS in '92 (1.6 WAR); 9-2, 3.82 ERA in 13 GS in '95 (2.6 WAR)

David Cone was the player who, more than any other, transformed the trade deadline into a major event. Before the Blue Jays acquired him in 1992 -- that deal actually happened during the August waiver period, which was eliminated in 2019 -- the idea that contending teams had to add help wasn't really a thing. There was the occasional deal for a veteran to help the bench and there was that Henderson trade in 1989, but everything changed with Cone.

The Blue Jays were 2½ games up on the second-place Baltimore Orioles in '92 when they acquired Cone -- only the division winners made the playoffs back then. Cone got shelled in his first start with Toronto, but posted a 0.89 ERA over his final six outings as the Jays won the division and went on to win the World Series, with Cone starting the clinching game.

In '95, the Royals, who signed him ahead of the '93 season, traded him to the Blue Jays before the season started and then the Jays traded him to the Yankees on July 28. The Yankees were 5½ games out of first place at the time, but proceeded to go on a tear, with Cone winning nine of his 13 starts, and they made the playoffs for the first time since 1981. (While Cone blew the lead in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, he re-signed with the Yankees and helped them win four World Series over the next five years). Eventually, the expectation would be for playoff contenders to get their own version of Cone at the deadline.

11. Orlando Cabrera to the Boston Red Sox (2004)

The trade: As part of a four-team trade, the Red Sox traded Nomar Garciaparra to the Cubs to acquire Cabrera from the Montreal Expos

The stats: .294/.320/.465, 6 HR, 31 RBIs in 58 G (1.8 WAR)

This one goes beyond just the numbers. The Red Sox wanted to change their culture and improve their defense, trading the popular Garciaparra. Cabrera hit well enough, but more importantly, provided the defensive upgrade the Red Sox desired. Garciaparra had been worth minus-11 defensive runs saved in his 37 games; Cabrera was plus-6 in 57 games. The Red Sox were 56-46 on July 31 when they acquired Cabrera. They went 42-18 the rest of the way -- and, of course, went on to win the World Series and end the curse.

10. Yoenis Cespedes to the New York Mets (2015)

The trade: The Detroit Tigers trade Cespedes for Michael Fulmer and Luis Cessa

The stats: .287/.337/.604, 17 HR, 44 RBIs in 57 G (2.0 WAR)

The Mets first agreed to acquire Carlos Gomez from the Milwaukee Brewers -- you might remember Wilmer Flores weeping on the field when told he was part of that deal -- but that trade fell through, and they instead acquired Cespedes just before the deadline clock hit. The Mets were two games out of first place, but Cespedes provided power, energy and many clutch hits as they went 37-22 the rest of the way to win the division for their first postseason since 2006. With the fans clamoring to retain him, the Mets re-signed Cespedes in the offseason to a three-year, $75 million contract. Cespedes had a good season in 2016, but that deal included an opt-out. The Mets re-signed him again, but his following four-year contract was a disaster for them.

9. Mark McGwire to the St. Louis Cardinals (1997)

The trade: The Athletics trade McGwire for Eric Ludwick, T.J. Mathews and Blake Stein

The stats: .253/.411/.684, 24 HR, 42 RBIs in 51 G (2.0 WAR)

With McGwire's five-year contract with the A's set to expire at the end of the season and the A's stumbling along in those pre-Moneyball days, trade rumors had followed McGwire all year. He could have vetoed the trade, but agreed to the deal saying it was time to move on.

The Cardinals were seven games behind the Astros on July 31, but even though McGwire belted 24 home runs the rest of the way to finish with 58 (falling just short of Roger Maris' record of 61), the Cardinals were terrible the final two months and finished 73-89. The biggest benefit of the trade would come in following seasons: They signed McGwire to a three-year extension in September and he would hit a record 70 home runs in 1998, beginning a stretch in which they would draw 3 million fans 21 times over the next 22 seasons.

8. Matt Holliday to the St. Louis Cardinals (2009)

The trade: The A's trade Holliday for Brett Wallace, Clayton Mortensen and Shane Peterson

The stats: .353/.419/.604, 13 HR, 55 RBIs in 63 G (2.3 WAR)

Twelve years after the McGwire trade, the A's and Cardinals struck another big deal -- and, once again, the Cardinals would come up winners while the A's got little in return. Holliday's adventure had begun with an offseason trade from the Colorado Rockies to Oakland, before the Cardinals acquired him on July 24 when they had a slim 1½-game lead in the NL Central. With Holliday teaming up with Albert Pujols, the Cardinals ended up cruising to the division title before losing to the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Like McGwire, Holliday liked his time in St. Louis and eventually signed a seven-year, $120 million contract as a free agent to remain with the Cardinals. He was a four-time All-Star with them and helped them win the 2011 World Series and reach it again in 2013.

7. David Price to the Toronto Blue Jays (2015)

The trade: The Tigers trade Price for Daniel Norris, Matthew Boyd and Jairo Labourt

The stats: 9-1, 2.30 ERA in 11 GS (2.6 WAR)

The Blue Jays were tied for second in the AL East, six games behind the Yankees, and were also two games out of a wild card when they acquired Price on July 30. With Price and eventual MVP Josh Donaldson leading the way, the Jays won 11 in a row in early August on their way to a 21-6 month and the AL East title. The Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers in five games in the ALDS (the famous Jose Bautista game), but the Royals eliminated Toronto in the ALCS, with Price going 0-1 and allowing eight runs in 13⅓ innings in his two starts (that loss was his seventh straight losing start in the postseason). He then signed a record-breaking $217 million contract with Boston. He was never quite as good with the Red Sox, although he did finally deliver in the 2018 playoffs and helped them win the World Series.

The trade: The Washington Nationals trade Scherzer and Trea Turner for Keibert Ruiz, Josiah Gray and two others

The stats: 7-0, 1.98 ERA in 11 GS (2.8 WAR)

The Dodgers were battling the Giants in an epic NL West race in 2021 when they pulled off the blockbuster of blockbuster deadline trades, acquiring Scherzer and Turner (who still had another year of team control). Scherzer was dominant down the stretch, including a streak of five consecutive scoreless starts, and the Dodgers won all 11 of his starts, although they still fell one game short of the Giants.

Los Angeles escaped the wild-card game (Scherzer started it), setting up an NLDS against... the Giants. Scherzer lost Game 3 1-0 for his first loss with the Dodgers and then got the save in the series-clinching Game 5. He then started Game 2 of the NLCS against the Braves, but left in the fifth inning with a no-decision in a game the Dodgers would lose. That would be his final game in an L.A. uniform: He came up with a dead arm and was scratched from his Game 6 start. There would be no Game 7.

5. Mark Teixeira to the Los Angeles Angels (2008)

The trade: The Braves trade Teixeira for Casey Kotchman and Stephen Marek

The stats: .358/.449/.632, 13 HR, 43 RBIs in 54 G (3.7 WAR)

Teixeira was actually traded twice before reaching free agency, first in 2007 from the Rangers to the Braves (a trade which netted Elvis Andrus, Matt Harrison and Neftali Feliz for the Rangers) and then from the Braves to the Angels in 2008 (as we'll see, 2008 was arguably the greatest trade deadline of all time). Teixeira gave the Angels everything they could have expected, helping them to a 100-win season -- this was the year Francisco Rodriguez set the saves record with 62 -- but they bowed out in four games to Boston in the ALDS.

4. J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks (2017)

The trade: The Tigers trade Martinez for Sergio Alcantara, Dawel Lugo and Jose King

The stats: .302/.366/.741, 29 HR, 65 RBI in 62 G (2.4 WAR)

On their way to 98 losses on the season, the Tigers traded Martinez in July and then Verlander in August, butchering both deals. Martinez was absolutely dominant after the trade, averaging more than an RBI per game for the Diamondbacks, including a four-homer game against the Dodgers, part of a scorching stretch in which he homered 16 times in 21 games. Arizona won the wild-card game over Colorado, but the Dodgers swept the D-backs in the NLDS as Martinez went 4-for-11 with one home run and the lone RBI. He signed with the Red Sox as a free agent the ensuing offseason.

3. Randy Johnson to the Houston Astros (1998)

The trade: The Mariners trade Johnson for Freddy Garcia, Carlos Guillen and John Halama

The stats: 10-1, 1.28 ERA in 11 GS (4.3 WAR)

Unable to reach an extension heading into the 1998 season, Johnson told a reporter that he felt "betrayed." Mariners management responded that since Johnson didn't want to play in Seattle, why even go through the "charade" of a negotiation. A disgruntled Johnson lacked focus at the outset of the '98 season, got into one fight with a teammate, was ejected from a game for throwing at a hitter and had a 4.33 ERA as the Mariners fell out of the race.

The trade wasn't reported until a few minutes past the midnight deadline. Johnson immediately turned it on with an incredible two months of pitching for the Astros. In the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, however, Johnson lost both his starts (although he pitched well, giving up two runs in each game). He then signed with the Diamondbacks as a free agent.

2. Manny Ramirez to the Los Angeles Dodgers (2008)

The trade: As part of a three-way trade with the Red Sox and Pirates, the Dodgers traded Andy LaRoche and Bryan Morris for Ramirez

The stats: .396/.489/.743, 17 HR, 53 RBI in 53 G (3.5 WAR)

Ramirez helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2004 and 2007, but his tumultuous time in Boston included years of trade rumors -- and he finally was traded a few days after telling a reporter "The Red Sox don't deserve a player like me." Thus began a two-month love affair in L.A., in which Ramirez blitzed through the NL and "Mannywood" signs and T-shirts popped up at Dodger Stadium. He was so dominant in his 53 games that he finished fourth in the NL MVP voting.

The Dodgers were three games out of first place at the deadline and won the NL West by two games, so Ramirez was a huge difference-maker. He hit .520 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in eight postseason games, but they lost to the Phillies in the NLCS. The Dodgers re-signed Ramirez as a free agent to a two-year contract, but then it all came crashing down: In May 2009 he received a 50-game suspension for a positive PED test. In August 2010, the Dodgers released him.

1. CC Sabathia to the Milwaukee Brewers (2008)

The trade: Cleveland trades Sabathia for Michael Brantley, Matt LaPorta and two other players

The stats: 11-2, 1.65 ERA, 7 CG, 3 SHO in 17 GS (4.9 WAR)

What makes Sabathia the top player on this list isn't just his Herculean performance down the stretch -- with the Brewers battling for a playoff spot, he made each of his final three starts on three days of rest, winning the final two -- but what it meant for the Milwaukee franchise. At the time, the Brewers hadn't made the postseason since 1982. They had 12 consecutive losing seasons from 1993 to 2004. After years of irrelevance, they needed Sabathia to push them over the top.

The Brewers entered the final day of the season tied with the Mets for the wild-card spot, back when only one team made it. Sabathia tossed a 122-pitch complete game to beat the Cubs 3-1, while the Mets lost. The Brewers would lose in the NLDS and Sabathia left for the Yankees in the ensuing offseason, but that playoff season turned around the long-term fortunes of the Brewers -- and they have Sabathia to thank for getting them there.