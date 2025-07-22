Open Extended Reactions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Athletics placed dynamic rookie center fielder Denzel Clarke and infielder Max Muncy on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Clarke has an adductor strain and is likely to miss a couple of weeks, manager Mark Kotsay said Monday. Muncy was hit on the right hand by a pitch in Monday night's series opener at Texas and was replaced at third base by Gio Urshela. Although the A's said X-rays were negative, the injury will still force the rookie to miss some time.

Lawrence Butler made his second straight start in center Tuesday night. A day earlier against the Rangers, Butler made a leaping catch in front of the A's bullpen in left-center field to take a home run away from Kyle Higashioka. Clarke has made several spectacular catches this season.

The A's recalled outfielders Colby Thomas and Carlos Cortes from Triple-A Las Vegas. Cortes is batting .322 with 17 homers and 77 RBI in 71 games with Las Vegas. The 28-year-old would be making his major league debut.