DENVER -- Veteran Colorado Rockies right-hander Germán Márquez has biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm and could be heading to the injured list, he told reporters Tuesday.

Márquez experienced tightness in his shoulder during his last start and had an MRI on Monday that found no structural damage, multiple outlets reported. His next turn in the rotation is Saturday.

The 30-year-old is 3-11 with a 5.67 ERA in 20 starts this season for the major-league-worst Rockies. He has spent his entire 10-year career with Colorado, going 68-67 with a 4.54 ERA.