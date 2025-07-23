Open Extended Reactions

The Baltimore Orioles will bring right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin back from the injured list Wednesday to start that night's game against the host Cleveland Guardians.

"Being on the IL here with the lower back strain, he's unhappy," O's interim manager Tony Mansolino told reporters Tuesday. "Really optimistic about where he's at, where his mind is at. Looking forward to seeing him take the ball tomorrow."

Eflin, 31, last pitched June 28 against Tampa Bay before his IL stint, giving up four runs on five hits in one inning of work.

In his first full season in Baltimore, Eflin is 6-5 with a 5.95 ERA over 12 starts, with 42 strikeouts in 62 innings. For his career, he has gone 68-67 with a 4.27 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies (2016-22), Rays (2023-24) and Orioles.

Mansolino also said Baltimore's No. 1 catcher, Adley Rutschman, is nearing a return from a strained left oblique.

Rutschman made a rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Norfolk as the designated hitter and went 1-for-3. Mansolino told reporters he wants Rutschman to catch back-to-back games there before he is activated.

Rutschman, the former No. 1 draft pick, is in his fourth big league season and was batting .227 with 8 home runs and 20 RBIs in 68 games before his injury. He last played for the Orioles on June 19.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.