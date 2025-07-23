Cal Raleigh launches his 39th homer of the season to continue his tear at the plate. (0:23)

SEATTLE -- Cal Raleigh hit his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, Logan Gilbert tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings and the Seattle Mariners snapped the Milwaukee Brewers' 11-game winning streak, 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Raleigh, who hadn't homered since July 11 against the Detroit Tigers, received an elevated fastball from Brewers right-hander Nick Mears (1-3) and hit it well past the right field wall.

The switch-hitting catcher, who won the All-Star Home Run Derby, provided all the offense on an evening headlined by the pitchers.

Gilbert (3-3) carried a perfect game bid into the fifth inning, and ended up yielding just two singles. The right-hander racked up 10 strikeouts against no walks while needing only 86 pitches to make it into the seventh inning, departing to a standing ovation.

Brewers' rookie sensation Jacob Misiorowski was similarly brilliant. The righty struck out seven batters across 3 2/3 innings, yielding three hits while walking one. It wasn't until Misiorowski departed that the Mariners finally pushed a run across and set up closer Andres Munoz for his 22nd save of the season.

According to ESPN Research, the Mariners now have three 1-0 wins this season, tying the Rangers and Pirates for third-most in MLB this season behind the San Diego Padres (5) and New York Yankees (4).

The Brewers' 11-game win streak, meanwhile, was two victories shy of the Minnesota Twins for the longest win streak in the majors this season. The Twins won 13 consecutive games from May 3 to 19.

