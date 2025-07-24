Don Van Natta Jr. reports on Rob Manfred lifting the bans on all deceased players, including Pete Rose and "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, making them eligible for the Hall of Fame. (3:02)

This weekend, tens of thousands of fans are expected to travel to Cooperstown, New York, as they do annually, to pay homage to new inductees and returning members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, visit the Hall and see an array of artifacts from the greats of the game -- including Major League Baseball's all-time hits leader, Pete Rose.

Rose, whose name has never been allowed to appear on a Hall of Fame ballot, died in September at age 83. In May, commissioner Rob Manfred removed Rose and other deceased individuals from MLB's permanently ineligible list, making Rose newly eligible for election to the Hall.

But Rose's presence in the Hall's exhibits didn't require the action of a commissioner. The legendary "Charlie Hustle" has been there for decades, a constant in the museum's presentation of the history of the game, with numerous pieces that he donated to the Hall. Rose, of course, is not a Hall of Famer, but fans have long been able to see him and his accomplishments represented in at least a dozen items on display, including bats and a ball, a cap, cleats, a jersey and more connected with his 4,256 hits, record numbers of games played and at-bats and myriad awards. The 17-time All-Star at a record five positions won three World Series titles and proudly referred to himself as the winningest player ever.

The bat Pete Rose used to reach his 3,000-hit milestone on May 5, 1978, is among items displayed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York. AP Photo/Harry Cabluck

MLB banished Rose in 1989 after an investigation it commissioned found Rose, then the manager of the Cincinnati Reds, had bet on the sport and his own team's games. Two years later, the Hall of Fame's board decided anyone on MLB's permanently ineligible list would also be ineligible for election to the Hall. That became known as "the Pete Rose rule."

For nearly 15 years after baseball banned him, Rose repeatedly denied that he had bet on the sport. Before, and long after, his 2004 admission to having gambled on baseball games -- including Reds games -- during part of his managerial tenure with Cincinnati, Rose was a fixture in Cooperstown for induction weekends, signing and selling his autographs at a memorabilia store.

Just a block away at the Hall were Sparky Anderson, Johnny Bench, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez of the 1975 and '76 "Big Red Machine" championship teams with Rose, and Steve Carlton and Mike Schmidt of the 1980 Philadelphia Phillies with whom Rose won a championship, as well as several other teammates from his 24 seasons.

The Hall's "Whole New Ballgame" exhibit, devoted to the era from 1970 to the present, features a Rose jersey from the 1973 season, when he won the National League Most Valuable Player Award; the ball and a ticket from the 1981 game when he tied Stan Musial's National League hits record; and a 1978 can of a chocolate-flavored beverage named "Pete," bearing a Rose action photo.

The section of the Hall that chronicles many of the game's most hallowed records is titled "One for the Books." It showcases Rose's shoes and a scoresheet from his crowning achievement, Sept. 11, 1985, when he broke Ty Cobb's career hits record. Also displayed is a pair of Rose bats from 1978, when he reached the 3,000-hit milestone and later tied the 1897 National League-record 44-game hitting streak by Wee Willie Keeler, and Rose's Montreal Expos cap from 1984 when he broke Carl Yastrzemski's record for games played.

In "Shoebox Treasures," which examines the baseball cards phenomenon, visitors can see the Rose Topps card from 1975 and two Topps cards -- one authentic and one counterfeit -- from '63, when he was named National League Rookie of the Year.

A Pete Rose Reds jersey on the left is among his items displayed at the Hall of Fame. On the right are his cleats from Sept. 11, 1985, when he broke Ty Cobb's MLB record for career hits. Courtesy of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum/Milo Stewart

There is also an interactive exhibit on the subject of gambling that includes the Rose saga.

And according to the Hall, its archives contain dozens of holdings pertaining to Rose, from recorded interviews -- including with Howard Stern -- to correspondence and collectibles, as well as the investigative file from MLB's 1989 probe of Rose's gambling led by special counsel John Dowd.

Rose visited the Hall when he was 26 and a fifth-year star for Cincinnati. It was July 24, 1967, and the Reds toured the museum before losing to the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in the then-annual Hall of Fame exhibition game, in which Rose went 0-for-3.

"This is really great," Rose said as he looked around the Hall, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "This is what baseball is all about."

Rose marveled at the multitude of mementos from Babe Ruth, a member of Cooperstown's inaugural 1936 class, and at the vast space specifically for the "Bambino" and his larger-than-life exploits on the diamond and beyond.

For years, Rose signed autographs for fans at Safe at Home Ballpark Collectibles, a block from the Hall of Fame. AP Photo/Mark DiOrio

Dayton (Ohio) Daily News columnist Si Burick, who eventually would be selected to the Hall's writers wing, recounted a moment from the visit in his column the next day:

When a fellow suggested to an awestruck Rose that he, too, might some day grace the Hall of Fame, if he continued at his present pace, the irrepressible Cincinnatian had a typical answer. Peter pointed to a cubicle filled with Ruth gadgets, and suggested, "There's my chance to get in -- with my bowling ball."

Ruth's bowling ball was on display and Rose was a winner four months earlier during spring training at a "Base-Bowl" event in a Tampa bowling alley that paired MLB and Professional Bowlers Association stars. Rose and Dick Weber edged Lou Brock of the St. Louis Cardinals and Wayne Zahn. Of the four, only Rose isn't enshrined in either the baseball or PBA Hall of Fame.

"I got all the records, so you can throw me into the sea, but the records are still going to come to the top," Rose said in a 2019 interview for ESPN's "Backstory" program. "You can walk into the Hall of Fame, you see my name in things everywhere, which is fine. It's good for me. It's good for the Hall of Fame. The greatest thing for baseball is the history of baseball."

With Rose now eligible for election, his Hall candidacy is to be considered by the Historical Overview Committee, which develops a ballot of eight names for the Classic Era Committee that is next scheduled to meet in December 2027. Its 16 members, comprising Hall of Famers, executives and veteran media members, are charged with weighing the eight candidates' résumés, integrity, sportsmanship and character -- 12 votes are needed for election.

The long-running debates over Rose surely will continue well past 2027. Regardless of whether he's added to the Plaques Gallery signifying membership in the Hall -- there will be 351 plaques as of Sunday, including the day's five new inductees -- there's no disputing that Rose will continue to have places in the building.

ESPN senior writer Don Van Natta Jr. contributed to this report.