The Minnesota Twins placed starting pitcher David Festa on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of right shoulder inflammation.

The move is retroactive to Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled rookie right-hander Travis Adams from Triple-A St. Paul.

Festa, 25, last pitched in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four runs on four hits -- including three home runs -- with one walk and five strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

The right-hander is 3-4 this season with a 5.40 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 53⅓ innings over 11 games (10 starts).

Festa has a career record of 5-10 with a 5.12 ERA over 25 games (23 starts) since his rookie season of 2024.

Adams, 25, is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA over three relief appearances this season.