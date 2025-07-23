Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Tigers ace left-hander Tarik Skubal was placed on the paternity list Wednesday with his wife close to giving birth to the couple's second child.

Skubal is slated to start Saturday's game against the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. A player can miss three games while on the list.

"It'll be a three-day paternity," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch told reporters, "and we'll celebrate another Skubal baby."

Skubal was placed on the list prior to Detroit's afternoon game at Pittsburgh.

"We're on baby watch," Hinch said. "It's imminent. We don't really know when the baby is coming. They're anticipating it could be any minute."

Skubal, 28, made his last start Sunday at Texas, when he received a no-decision while striking out 11 in 6⅔ innings. He gave up four hits and the run he was charged with scored after he exited in the seventh inning.

Skubal is making a run at consecutive American League Cy Young Awards. He is 10-3 with a 2.19 ERA in 20 starts; he was 18-4 with a 2.39 ERA in 31 starts when he won the honor last season.

Skubal, the American League starter for the All-Star Game, has struck out 164 and walked just 16 in 127⅔ innings this season.

In other Tigers moves Wednesday, right-hander Troy Melton was recalled from Triple-A Toledo and made his major league debut against the Pirates. He was roughed up for six runs and seven hits in five innings, striking out seven, walking two and serving up two homers.

The Tigers also designated outfielder Brewer Hicklen for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot for Melton. Hicklen, 29, went 2-for-3 with two runs in his lone game with the Tigers. He batted .227 with 8 homers and 31 RBIs in 61 games at Toledo.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.