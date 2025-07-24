        <
        >

          How to watch Banana Ball: Tailgaters vs. Bananas on ESPN

          play
          Adam Thielen hits Griddy with Bananas at Panthers' stadium (0:29)

          Panthers WR Adam Thielen breaks out the Griddy with the Savannah Bananas. (0:29)

          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 24, 2025, 07:33 PM

          ESPN's summer of Banana Ball continues Saturday when the Savannah Bananas close out their July slate against the Texas Tailgaters at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

          Every pitch, backflip and dance move will air on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

          Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the Savannah Bananas:

          When is Saturday's game?

          The Savannah Bananas will take on the Texas Tailgaters at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 26. Coverage begins with "Banana Ball Live" at 6:30 p.m. ET.

          How can fans watch?

          Fans can tune in on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ and in the Banana Ball streaming hub.

          When will the Savannah Bananas be on ESPN networks this summer?

          *All times Eastern

          Friday, Aug. 1: 7 p.m. on ESPN at Camden Yards in Baltimore

          Saturday, Aug. 2: 7 p.m. on ESPN2 at Camden Yards in Baltimore

          Saturday, Aug. 9: 9 p.m. on ESPN2 at Coors Field in Denver

          Friday, Aug. 15: 8 p.m. on ESPN2 at Rate Field in Chicago

          How can fans access more Savannah Bananas content?

          The five-part ESPN+ Original series "Bananaland" takes fans behind the scenes of the franchise.