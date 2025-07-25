Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Red Sox on Friday placed Marcelo Mayer on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist sprain.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Mayer left Wednesday's win against the Philadelphia Phillies with the injury and was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Asked before Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers if surgery is an option for Mayer, Boston manager Alex Cora said the team was still in information gathering mode.

Mayer entered the season as ESPN's No. 6 prospect in baseball and was called up in May after Alex Bregman injured his quad. Mayer's played mostly third base in Boston, with some starts at shortstop and second. He's hitting .228 with four home runs and 10 RBIs.

In the corresponding roster move, Boston recalled speedy infielder David Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester.