The Tampa Bay Rays placed shortstop Ha-Seong Kim on the 10-day injured list before Friday night's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

Kim injured his lower back during Monday's 8-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox and hasn't played since. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Tampa Bay activated outfielder Jonny DeLuca (right shoulder) from the 60-day IL in a corresponding move. DeLuca was injured in April.

Kim, 29, has played in just 10 games with the Rays and is batting .226 with one homer and three RBIs in 31 at-bats. He played his first game for Tampa Bay on July 4 after recovering from offseason right shoulder surgery and a hamstring injury he suffered during his rehab.

Kim signed a two-year, $29 million deal with the Rays in the offseason and was slated to be the team's starting shortstop. He is making $13 million this season and has a player option for $16 million in 2026.

Kim tore the labrum while diving back to first base on Aug. 18 as a member of the San Diego Padres and missed the rest of the 2024 season.

DeLuca, 27, last played for Tampa Bay on April 6. He has batted .435 (10-for-23) with one RBI in nine games this season.

DeLuca had been expected to return in a matter of weeks, but multiple setbacks pushed back the timetable.

Tampa Bay also recalled left-hander Mason Montgomery from Triple-A Durham and designated right-hander Jacob Waguespack for assignment.

Montgomery, 25, is 1-2 with a 5.74 ERA in 40 relief appearances for the Rays this season. The Rays had a roster opening because they optioned right-hander Taj Bradley (6-6, 4.61) to Durham on Thursday's off day.

Waguespack, 31, was 1-0 with an 0.46 ERA in 15 relief outings for Durham. He was DFA'd to open up a 40-man roster spot for DeLuca.