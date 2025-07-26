Nick Kurtz is the first rookie and 20th player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game. (1:24)

Nick Kurtz of the Athletics became the first rookie in Major League Baseball history to hit four home runs in a game, part of a jaw-dropping Friday night for the 22-year-old that will go down as one of the greatest offensive displays the game has seen.

Kurtz also matched the MLB record with 19 total bases in the 15-3 triumph against the Astros in Houston.

He went deep in the second, sixth, eighth and ninth innings. He also doubled -- a 381-foot drive that would have been out in six major league ballparks -- and singled on his 6-for-6 night to equal Shawn Green, who had four homers, six hits and 19 total bases for the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23, 2002 at Milwaukee.

Bringing His A's Game Nick Kurtz hit 4 home runs in his 66th game. Nobody else had ever done it fewer than 425 games into their career: Date Player Games To Hit 4 HRs Fri. Nick Kurtz 66 1993 Mark Whiten 425 1959 Rocky Colavito 434 1950 Gil Hodges 437 -- ESPN Research

Kurtz and Green are the only players with six hits in a four-homer game.

"It's hard to think about this day being kind of real, it still feels like a dream," Kurtz said in a postgame television interview. "So it's pretty remarkable. I'm kind of speechless. Don't really know what to say."

It was the 20th four-homer game in major league history and second this season. Arizona's Eugenio Suárez did it on April 26 against Atlanta. No player ever hit five home runs in a game.

Kurtz finished with eight RBI and six runs score.

The 6-foot-5, 22-year-old slugger has 23 homers in 66 games this season. The fourth overall pick in last year's amateur draft out of Wake Forest, he made his major league debut on April 23 and hit his first homer on May 13.

He is the youngest player with a four-homer game. Pat Seerey of the Chicago White Sox was 25 when he homered four times on July 18, 1948.

On Friday, Kurtz homered off each of the Astros' four pitchers: Ryan Gusto, Nick Hernandez, Kaleb Ort and outfielder Cooper Hummel, who worked the ninth with the game out of hand. His longest drive was his third, a 414-foot solo shot off Ort in the eighth.

For his fourth homer, he hit an opposite-field line drive to the Crawford boxes in left field on a 77 mph, 2-0 pitch from Hummel. The three-run shot made it 15-2.

"With a positional player on the mound, I'm just trying to move the ball forward," Kurtz said. "You don't want to be the guy that strikes out. That's only my second at bat ever off a positional player, so I don't know. Just trying to move the ball forward and get something that I can touch, and I hit another one."

Kurtz has been the best hitter in the majors in July, ranking first in batting average (.425), on-base percentage (.494), slugging percentage (1.082), runs (22), doubles (13), homers (11) and RBI (27).

He extended his hitting streak to 12 games, and his 23 home runs are the most for an A's rookie since Yoenis Céspedes in 2012 and fourth most in franchise history.

Kurtz entered Friday as a -325 favorite at ESPN BET to win American League Rookie of the Year. His odds moved to -2500 after Friday night.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.