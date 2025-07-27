ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien stayed in the game and scored on a go-ahead single after a 94.6 mph fastball hit the ear flap of his helmet while he was batting in the third inning Saturday night against the Atlanta Braves.

Semien turned his head down and avoided a direct shot to the face when he didn't get out of the way of Grant Holmes' pitch. Semien then twisted his body while grabbing at the left side of his face as he stumbled back and then laid flat on his back.

Third-base coach Tony Beasley immediately ran toward Semien while athletic trainer Matt Lucero and manager Bruce Bochy came out of the Rangers' dugout.

After staying down momentarily while talking to Lucero, Semien sat up and then walked slowly to first base. After an extended conversation with the trainer and his manager, Semien stayed in the game despite rubbing his left cheek.

Holmes appeared distraught while Semien was down and got a visit from Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz as the Rangers were tending to their second baseman.

When play resumed, Holmes went to a 3-0 count on Adolis Garcia, the next batter, including a wild pitch that allowed Corey Seager and Semien to advance a base. Both scored on García's single to right for a 4-2 lead.

Semien took the field when the Rangers went back on defense in the fourth and batted again in the bottom of the inning. That at-bat ended with him slamming his helmet after his hard shot up the middle deflected off Holmes and to second baseman Ozzie Albies for what turned into an inning-ending out with the bases loaded.