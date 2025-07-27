Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers activated designated hitter/first baseman Joc Pederson from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

Pederson, who missed two months with a fractured right hand, batted fifth as the DH in Sunday's series finale against the visiting Atlanta Braves.

Pederson, 33, was hit by a pitch by White Sox right-hander Bryse Wilson on May 24 in Chicago. He batted .131 with two homers and six RBIs in 46 games before the injury.

A two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Pederson is a career .237 hitter with 211 home runs and 555 RBIs in 1,318 games with six teams. He played for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-20.

The Rangers optioned utility player Michael Helman to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Pederson on the 26-man roster. Helman, 29, batted .182 with one homer and four RBIs in eight games with Texas this season.