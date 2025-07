Open Extended Reactions

The Toronto Blue Jays placed catcher Alejandro Kirk on the seven-day concussion injured list Sunday.

Kirk, 26, was struck in the mask by a foul tip in the second inning of Saturday's 6-1 road win against the Detroit Tigers.

The two-time All-Star is batting .304 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 88 games this season.

Toronto recalled catcher Ali Sanchez, 28, from Triple-A Buffalo to replace Kirk on the 26-man roster.