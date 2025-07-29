Tim Kurkjian chronicles the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who died at the age of 65. (2:48)

CHICAGO -- Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who became one of baseball's best all-around players while starring for the Chicago Cubs, died Monday at age 65.

Sandberg was surrounded by his family when he died at his home, according to the team.

Sandberg announced in January 2024 that he was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. He had chemotherapy and radiation treatments then said in August 2024 he was cancer-free.

But he posted on Instagram on Dec. 10 that his cancer had returned and spread to other organs. He announced this month that he was still fighting, while "looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts said Sandberg "will be remembered as one of the all-time greats in nearly 150 years of this historic franchise."

"His dedication to and respect for the game, along with his unrelenting integrity, grit, hustle, and competitive fire were hallmarks of his career," Ricketts said in the team's statement.

The Cubs said they would wear a special jersey patch to commemorate Sandberg for the rest of the season.

Sandberg was born and raised in Spokane, Washington. He was selected out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 20th round of the 1978 amateur draft.

He made his major league debut in 1981 and went 1-for-6 in 13 games with the Phillies. In January 1982, he was traded to Chicago with Larry Bowa for veteran infielder Ivan De Jesus.

It turned into one of the most lopsided deals in baseball history.

Sandberg hit .285 with 282 homers, 1,061 RBIs and 344 steals in 15 years with Chicago. He made 10 All-Star teams -- winning the Home Run Derby in 1990 -- and collected nine Gold Gloves.

"Ryne Sandberg was a legend of the Chicago Cubs franchise and a beloved figure throughout Major League Baseball," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was a five-tool player who excelled in every facet of the game thanks to his power, speed and work ethic."

Even with Sandberg's stellar play, the Cubs made only two postseason appearances in his time there.

He was the National League MVP in 1984, batting .314 with 19 homers, 84 RBIs, 32 steals, 19 triples and 114 runs scored. Chicago won the NL East and Sandberg hit .368 (7-for-19) in the playoffs, but the Cubs were eliminated by the San Diego Padres after winning the first two games of the NL Championship Series at Wrigley Field.

The 1984 campaign featured what Cubs fans still call "The Sandberg Game," when he homered twice and drove in seven runs in a 12-11 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in 11 innings on June 23.

The Cubs paid tribute to Sandberg and that game when they unveiled a statue of the infielder outside Wrigley Field on that date in 2024.

"He was a superhero in this city," Jed Hoyer, Cubs president of baseball operations, said during a TV broadcast of the team's game on July 20. "You think about [Michael] Jordan, Walter Payton and Ryne Sandberg all here at the same time, and I can't imagine a person handling their fame better, their responsibility for a city better than he did."

Sandberg led Chicago back to the playoffs in 1989, hitting .290 with 30 homers as the Cubs won the NL East. He batted .400 (8-for-20) in the NLCS, but Chicago lost to the San Francisco Giants in five games.

Sandberg set a career high with an NL-best 40 homers in 1990 and drove in a career-best 100 runs in 1990 and 1991, but he never made it back to the postseason. He retired after the 1997 season.

"When you examine the offense and defense, you'll find some years where he was the best player you've ever seen in your life," former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace said.

Sandberg was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, receiving 76.2% of the vote by the Baseball Writers' Association of America in his third year on the ballot. The Cubs retired his No. 23 that same season.

"Ryne Sandberg had a relentless work ethic and an unshakable positive outlook," Hall of Fame chair Jane Forbes Clark said. "With it, he inspired all those who knew him."

Sandberg also managed the Phillies from August 2013 to June 2015, going 119-159. He got the interim job when Charlie Manuel was fired, and he resigned with the Phillies in the middle of a difficult 2015 season.

Sandberg is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Justin, Lindsey, Steven, BR and Adriane; and 11 grandchildren.

