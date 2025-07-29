Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña will begin a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday night.

Peña has been out since suffering a small rib fracture when he was hit by a pitch on June 27 against the Chicago Cubs.

The 27-year-old faced live pitching at Houston's spring training complex in Florida this weekend and worked out with the Astros at Daikin Park on Monday before their game against the Washington Nationals.

It's unclear how many games he'll need in the minors before his return. But the beginning of his rehabilitation assignment is good news for a team plagued with injuries.

Peña has hit .322 with 11 home runs and 40 RBIs in 82 games this season. He also has 18 doubles and 15 stolen bases.