Tim Kurkjian chronicles the life and legacy of Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who died at the age of 65.

Chicago Cubs Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg died on Monday at the age 65 after a long battle with cancer. Sandberg, known for his power, speed and defensive prowess during his 16-year major league career, was the face of the Cubs during his 15 seasons with the franchise and a fan favorite throughout the sport.

Originally diagnosed with prostate cancer in January of 2024, Sandberg was still around the Cubs as recently as during spring training before this season -- and just as he did in his playing days, he always made his presence felt with his signature combination of power and grace.

As the baseball world mourns the loss of an icon, those who knew Sandberg best shared their favorite stories about the Hall of Famer.

'Ryno would be out there at 9 a.m.'

Sandberg was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Cubs in January 1982 after struggling during his first call-up in Philly. A legendarily hard worker, Sandberg was willing to do whatever it took to make sure his stay in Chicago would go differently.

Larry Bowa, who was dealt along with Sandberg in the trade for veteran infielder Ivan DeJesus, remembers the hours Sandberg put in as he transformed from a light-hitting rookie in Philadelphia to a budding superstar in Chicago.

"I think about how he handled himself when he first got called up. He struggled out of the gate. I watched this guy not let it affect him. It might have affected him on the inside, but the way he handled himself on the outside was great," Bowa said.

"Ryno would be out there at 9 a.m. [Manager] Jim Frey would tell him [to] hit every ball over the tarp and into the seats down the left-field line in foul territory. Hit it with authority over that tarp. Ryno looked at him like he was crazy. 'I want every ball with authority over that tarp,' Frey kept telling him. He did it for a week straight. That's how he learned how to pull the ball."

'Just ungodly consistent'

play 2:27 How Ryne Sandberg will be remembered in Chicago Jesse Rogers reflects on Ryne Sandberg's career in Chicago after he died on Monday at the age of 65.

After his power stroke clicked, it didn't take long for Sandberg to take his game to the highest level. He was named National League MVP in 1984 after hitting .314 with 19 home runs and 19 triples, stealing 32 bases and leading the Cubs to their first postseason appearance in 39 years.

Perhaps no one had a better view for Sandberg's dominant campaign than his close friend and Cubs leadoff hitter Bobby Dernier. The two batted 1-2 in the Chicago lineup and earned the nickname "The Daily Double" as they combined to score 208 runs that season.

"Just ungodly consistent," Dernier said of what made Sandberg so great. "And the style of game back then demanded a little bit of baserunning prowess and being capable of stealing bases and scoring a lot of runs. And so that was our style. He was tremendous.

"Pitchers were always paying a little more attention to me on the bases than him at the plate and that was a big mistake and he'd take full advantage. He'd almost giggle about it, is what I remember in the dugout."

Sandberg cemented his legacy during that season with a signature game against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 23, forever known in Chicago as "The Sandberg Game." He hit two game-tying home runs off Hall of Fame closer Bruce Sutter in the ninth and 10th innings before the Cubs won the game in the 11th -- in front of a national TV audience.

"After he tied it up, I ended up hitting the ball off the wall, but if mine goes out, it's probably never called the Sandberg game," outfielder Gary Matthews said with a laugh. "He was great at everything that he did. I hit behind him and he was always on base."

'He had a perfect swing for his home ballpark'

Sandberg hit 282 career home runs during an era of baseball where second baseman weren't known for that kind of power, but he was more than just a long ball threat. Six of those home runs -- the second most off an opposing pitcher -- were hit off Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who recalled one memorable afternoon for Sandberg.

"I gave up two home runs to him in a game and I had a [autograph] card show after the game and everyone in the world knew I gave up two home runs to Ryne Sandberg," Smoltz said. "One was an inside-the-park home run. Those fans at the card show reminded me of that.

"He had a perfect swing for his home ballpark. He had a flatter swing that worked great for the angles at Wrigley Field, especially when the wind was blowing in."

Sandberg was more than just an offensive threat; he also won nine consecutive Gold Glove awards during his time with the Cubs and posted a 123-game errorless streak.

"I used to tell Joe Morgan, 'This guy doesn't have to take a second seat to anybody on defense,'" Matthews said. "Morgan would say Ryne's uniform was always clean. I said, 'Well, you have to dive because you can't get in front of it! Don't get on him for perfecting the backhand.' In the end Joe said, 'You're right.'"

'He's in a class by himself'

For all of his accomplishments on the field, the way he handled himself as a competitor and away from the game is what many who knew Sandberg best will remember about him.

"He's an outstanding human being," Bowa said. "That's what I think of. Such a good family guy. His mental toughness is off the charts. Don't let people deceive you by that little laugh he has all the time. He wanted to win as much as anybody. I've been around Pete Rose, and Ryno is right there."

Smoltz added: "He's in a class by himself. You would never know he was one of the greatest players ever, just by the way he carried himself and the 'aw, shucks' type attitude.

"I love competing against greatness that has integrity and character like Ryne Sandberg had. The way he carried himself, the way he was as a person is what I think about. It sure was nice to see him represent the sport and the city he played for."

"Joy," Dernier said. "That's the first thing, and way so many more happiness types of stories. And it's a grin on my face to think about him. And yeah, right now it's melancholy that we know he's gotten called up to the real big leagues. But I'm glad I knew him and I loved him being underestimated."

'Oh, man, I loved Ryno, but he's lucky he was that good at baseball'

Of course, there were a few moments in Sandberg's career where he wasn't as gracious. In the Cubs clubhouse, teammates saw a different side of the Hall of Famer -- a playful troublemaker and prankster.

"We had those chairs directors they use making movies, held together by sticks," Matthews said. "Ryno would always take the sticks out, put the seat back in, and daily I'd fall to the ground. He'd be over there snickering or walking away.

"Or he would load your cigarette up and make it explode in a non-harmful way. Then when you figured it out, he would put two of those in the pack. He thought that was the funniest thing."

Despite that kind of back-and-forth, Matthews and Sandberg often golfed together.

"I would ask for a few strokes," Matthews said. "He would politely say, 'no strokes, play better.' He would hit some balls you couldn't believe. Ball after ball. He would hit one and know it's a good one but he'd ask 'do you think that was any good?' And just smile at me.

"Oh, man, I loved Ryno, but he's lucky he was that good at baseball," Matthews said with a laugh.

"He'd stir the pot and then walk away and look over his shoulder," Bowa added. "He'd be cracking up after getting us going. He was so quiet outwardly with you guys [media] but not with us."

'He made such an impact on me '

After his playing days, Sandberg served as the manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2013 to 2015 before returning to Chicago, often putting on a uniform as a spring instructor and imparting the lessons from his Hall of Fame career on a new generation of Cubs.

"I just think it's cool that he's somebody that has kind of done everything in our sport but still doesn't approach the game with any kind of ego," current Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner said. "He doesn't talk like he has the answers to everything or the conversation is never about him.

"He's kind of softspoken, but then if you got him going on something he really cared about, it's really cool to hear him open up, whether it's routines he had or how he took care of his body or just fun memories with teammates or playing at Wrigley."

Shortstop Dansby Swanson added: "Just such a top-shelf human being. He made such an impact on me even in my short time of being able to be around him. Just an unbelievable human being and someone that I'm very, very grateful to have met and spent time with, whether it's talking about life or talking about ball."

It's those attributes, the ones the baseball world got to see on the field and the ones only his teammates were able to witness, that were missed in retirement. But his attitude about life stands out for everyone.

"We talked about a lot of things, about defense and offense, but we talked about life, too," rookie third baseman Matt Shaw said. "When he first came up, he struggled a little bit early on and he was like, 'No matter what happens, you just got to keep believing in yourself and keep going.' And I definitely take that to heart, and that's something that I definitely think about a lot -- is that belief to just to keep going."