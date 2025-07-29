Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Houston ace Framber Valdez expressed frustration about the defensive positioning on a play in the sixth inning Monday night that led to the only run he allowed in the Astros' 2-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

There were two outs in the sixth when Valdez walked Josh Bell. Nathaniel Lowe's groundball double to the right field corner scored Bell and tied the game at 1.

Valdez wasn't happy that right fielder Taylor Trammell was shifted halfway to center field instead of in right field on the play.

"I saw the right fielder playing center field and, you know, we have a center fielder for that," Valdez told reporters in Spanish through a translator. "I feel like the right fielder should have been playing right field. I was uncomfortable with that."

Valdez was asked if he addressed the positioning with the coaching staff.

"I don't have to ask the coaches about that," he said. "I feel like baseball is a game of common sense. With me as a lefty pitcher, they don't hit a lot of fly balls against me."

Valdez allowed three hits and a run while tying a season high with 12 strikeouts in six innings to become the 10th pitcher in franchise history to reach 1,000 career strikeouts (1,007).

Riley Adams hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to give Washington the win and extend Houston's skid to a season-high five games.