Jeff Passan details Seranthony Dominguez getting traded from the Orioles to the Blue Jays between games of a doubleheader involving the two teams. (0:18)

The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.

Dominguez didn't have to go far to join his new team as the two clubs are in the middle of a four-game series in Baltimore, one that includes a doubleheader that will be completed later Tuesday ahead of Wednesday afternoon's finale.

Dominguez has not pitched in the series but was active for Tuesday's Game 1 for Baltimore and will be active in Game 2 for Toronto.

Seranthony walked over to join his new teammates! pic.twitter.com/ohybQAxU0z — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 29, 2025

To make room for Dominguez on their roster, the Blue Jays have designated righty reliever Chad Green for assignment. He gave up four runs on two homers in one inning of work in Tuesday afternoon's 16-4 loss to the O's. Baltimore has scored 27 runs in two games against the AL East-leading Blue Jays this series.

Dominguez was acquired by the Orioles in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies at last year's deadline and had a 3.97 ERA in 26 relief appearances for Baltimore.

The Orioles exercised an $8 million option on Dominguez, 30, in the offseason. He is 2-3 with a 3.24 ERA in 43 appearances out of the bullpen.

Dominguez is the third Orioles reliever to be dealt this season, following RHP Bryan Baker (Tampa Bay) and LHP Gregory Soto (New York Mets) out of Baltimore.

Watts-Brown, 23, has split this season between Double-A New Hampshire and High-A Vancouver. He has gone 2-5 with a 3.54 ERA in 19 starts. The Jays' Double-A affiliate is also playing the Orioles' affiliate (Chesapeake Baysox) on Tuesday night, allowing Watts-Brown to also have an easy transition to his new organization.

Information from Field Level Media and The Associated Press was used in this report.