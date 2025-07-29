Open Extended Reactions

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Athletics placed All-Star shortstop Jacob Wilson on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured left forearm.

The 23-year-old Wilson was hit on his left hand by a pitch in the first inning of a 10-1 victory over Atlanta on July 8. The rookie is batting .105 (4-for-38) in his past 10 games.

Wilson, the No. 6 pick in the 2023 amateur draft, hasn't played since he went 1-for-3 in a 15-3 win at Houston on Friday. The IL stint was made retroactive to Saturday.

The A's also recalled infielder Darell Hernaiz from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game against Seattle. Hernaiz, 23, hit .305 with four homers and 50 RBIs in 96 games with Las Vegas this season.

Wilson, the son of former big league infielder Jack Wilson, and A's teammate Nick Kurtz are two of the top contenders for AL Rookie of the Year. Jacob Wilson is batting .312 with 10 homers and 45 RBIs in 94 games.