MILWAUKEE -- Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio left Tuesday's game against the Chicago Cubs after suffering a right hamstring spasm while running out a fifth-inning triple, the team said.

Chourio led off the fifth and hit the first pitch from starter Colin Rea off the wall in center for an easy triple. But he slowed upon arriving at third base before calling Milwaukee's trainer from the dugout along with manager Pat Murphy.

After being examined for a few minutes, Chourio walked off the field. Pinch runner Blake Perkins scored moments later on a William Contreras double to the wall.

Chourio, 21, was 2-for-3 before exiting. He leads the league in doubles and is hitting .276 with 17 home runs for the first-place Brewers. He is a key cog in Milwaukee's lineup, driving in 67 runs while stealing 18 bases.