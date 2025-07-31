Open Extended Reactions

The Houston Astros added a utility infield option on Wednesday, acquiring Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Baltimore reportedly is receiving minor league right-hander Twine Palmer in return, according to the source.

Urias, 31, has spent his entire six-year major league career with the Orioles. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2022 at third base, where he has seen the most action, but he also has extensive experience at second base and shortstop, plus some time at first base.

The Mexico native is hitting .248 with a .300 on-base percentage, a .388 slugging percentage, eight homers and 34 RBIs in 77 games this season. Over his career, he has hit .259/.324/.404 with 47 home runs and 205 RBIs in 506 games.

Palmer, 20, posted a 2-0 record and a 2.13 ERA in 13 games (eight starts) for Class-A Fayetteville this year. The Astros selected him in the 19th round of the 2024 draft out of an Oklahoma junior college.

The New York Post was first to report the trade.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.