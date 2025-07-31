Tigers pick up the sweep over Arizona with a 7-2 win. (0:57)

The Detroit Tigers acquired rehabbing reliever Paul Sewald from the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

Sewald, 35, has been out with a shoulder strain and is due back in September. He has appeared in 18 games this season, compiling a 4.70 ERA.

The nine-year veteran could provide late inning help down the stretch for the Tigers who have struggled out of the bullpen recently. He has playoff experience, having pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks during their 2023 run to the World Series.

He has 86 career saves in 377 appearances while playing for the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Diamondbacks and Guardians.

The Tigers will send a player to be named later or cash considerations back to Cleveland in the deal.