The Los Angeles Dodgers, who went into the deadline with a desire to add right-handed bullpen help, reached a deal to acquire Brock Stewart from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Dodgers have been in on some of the most accomplished high-leverage relievers on the trade market in recent days and will probably still look to add to the back end of their bullpen. For now, though, Stewart, originally drafted by the Dodgers, provides some necessary depth to a group that leads the major leagues in innings pitched.

The 33-year-old right-hander was one of several pending free agents on the Twins' roster and has put together one of his best seasons, posting a 2.38 ERA with 41 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 innings. Originally a sixth-round pick in 2014, Stewart received intermittent major league time as mostly a swing man with the Dodgers from 2016 to 2019, then returned to Los Angeles in 2020, added velocity, underwent Tommy John surgery and resurfaced as a dominant Minnesota reliever in 2023.

Stewart joins outfielder Harrison Bader (Philadelphia Phillies), closer Jhoan Duran (Phillies), starter Chris Paddack (Detroit Tigers) and right-hander Randy Dobnak (Tigers) among Twins players moved, with utility man Willi Castro and setup man Griffin Jax also expected to get traded before the 6 p.m. ET deadline.