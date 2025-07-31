Tigers vs. Phillies: How to watch MLB on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The latest edition of ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" will feature an interleague clash between two of the game's best. The AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers will wrap up a three-game road swing against the Philadelphia Phillies, who look to keep pace in the race for the NL East crown. Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (1-1, 4.50 ERA) will be tasked with slowing down 2025 MLB All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and the rest of the Phillies' stout lineup. Cristopher Sanchez (9-3, 2.55 ERA) is scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Riley Greene, Gleyber Torres and Detroit's other potent offensive weapons.

Here are key facts about ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" presented by Capital One:

When is the game?

The Phillies will host the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 3 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

How can fans watch?

Pregame coverage begins with "Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown" at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN followed by game coverage at 7 p.m. ET. A special statcast edition of the game will simulcast on ESPN2. Fans can also catch all the action on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and in the MLB streaming hub.

