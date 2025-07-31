Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Royals acquired left-hander Bailey Falter on Thursday from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for rookie left-hander Evan Sisk and first base prospect Callan Moss.

The Royals also added right-handers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek in a trade with the San Diego Padres on Thursday.

Falter, 28, is 7-5 this season with a 3.73 ERA, 39 walks and 70 strikeouts in 113⅓ innings over 22 starts.

His career record is 25-28 with a 4.40 ERA, 127 walks and 335 strikeouts in 454 innings over 110 games (81 starts) with the Philadelphia Phillies (2021-23) and Pirates (2023-25).

Philadelphia, which selected Falter in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB draft, sent him at the 2023 trade deadline to Pittsburgh in exchange for infielder Rodolfo Castro.

Sisk, 28, appeared in five games for Kansas City this season and was 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA, five walks and 11 strikeouts in 5⅓ innings. Sisk was 0-2 with four saves, a 3.77 ERA, nine walks and 36 strikeouts in 28⅔ innings for Triple-A Omaha.

Moss, 21, is batting .270 with seven home runs and 70 RBIs in 92 games for High-A Quad Cities.