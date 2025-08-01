Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio likely will head to the injured list after hurting his hamstring this week.

Chourio didn't play Wednesday in a 10-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs after exiting in the fifth inning of a 9-3 victory a night earlier. Chourio hurt himself while running the bases as he hit a leadoff triple, and the Brewers said afterward he had a spasm in his right hamstring.

"We're going to be cautious there, so it's probably going to be a little bit longer than we initially anticipated," Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said Thursday. "Not expecting anything excessive, but we just want to be super patient with a player the caliber of Jackson Chourio."

Asked whether Chourio might require a stint on the injured list, Arnold said "it looks like we're trending in that direction."

The 21-year-old Chourio had led off the fifth inning with a shot off the wall in right-center field.

"I think it happened a little bit when I accelerated a touch there to try and get the extra base," Chourio said through an interpreter after Tuesday's game. "I think it was after second there, along the way from when I saw it hit the wall and accelerated a little bit to try to get to third."

Chourio is hitting .276 with a .311 on-base percentage, .474 slugging percentage, 17 homers, 67 RBI and 18 steals in 106 games for the NL Central-leading Brewers. He has reached base in each of his last 22 games and is batting .388 with a .430 on-base percentage, .635 slugging percentage and 17 RBI during that stretch.