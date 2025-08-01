Open Extended Reactions

Shelby Miller is on his way back to the Milwaukee organization for the third time and is expected to see his first game action as a member of the Brewers.

The right-handed pitcher and lefty Jordan Montgomery were acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks shortly before the trade deadline, the clubs announced Thursday. In return, Arizona will receive a player to be named later or cash for the pair of veteran pitchers.

The MLB-leading Brewers (64-44) were relatively quiet as other contenders retooled their rosters across the league. Milwaukee traded lefty Nestor Cortes, minor league shortstop Jorge Quintana and cash to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Brandon Lockridge.

Sidelined since July 5 with an elbow injury, Miller is 3-3 this season with a 1.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10 saves in 37 relief appearances. The 34-year-old has 40 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings in a resurgent campaign.

A one-time All-Star as a member of the Atlanta Braves in 2015, Miller signed as a free agent with Milwaukee in 2019 and pitched in eight minor-league games before being shut down. He reunited with the Brewers again on a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training in 2020 before opting out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montgomery, on the other hand, is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and can become a free agent this off-season. Montgomery, 32, has a career mark of 46-41 with one save, a 4.03 ERA, 251 walks and 788 strikeouts in 872 innings over 166 games (161 starts) for the New York Yankees (2017-22), St. Louis Cardinals (2022-23), Texas Rangers (2023) and Diamondbacks (2024).

Over 13 years in the majors, Miller has a 50-69 record, 13 saves, a 4.03 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 291 career appearances (133 starts). He has 775 strikeouts and 355 walks over 912 innings with the Cardinals (2012-14), Braves (2015), Diamondbacks (2016-18, 2025), Rangers (2019), Chicago Cubs (2021), Pittsburgh Pirates (2021), San Francisco Giants (2022), Los Angeles Dodgers (2023) and Detroit Tigers (2024).