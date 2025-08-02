The first-ever Major League Baseball game played in the state of Tennessee occurs on Saturday night, with the Atlanta Braves meeting the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway for the MLB Speedway Classic.

A record-breaking crowd is on-hand to see the spectacle, with over 85,000 fans packing the traditional racing venue to see the contest. Cincinnati and Atlanta already produced one memorable contest this week, with the two teams' clash on Thursday containing a remarkable eighth inning where the squads combined for 16 runs before the Braves eventually came out on top in extra innings.

Hall of Famers representing both teams are in attendance -- Johnny Bench for the Reds and Chipper Jones for the Braves are both slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitches.

Here are the top scenes from a historic night at Bristol Motor Speedway: