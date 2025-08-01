A fan secured Sal Frelick's bat as a souvenir by climbing the netting behind home plate to retrieve it after it flew out of Frelick's hands. (0:42)

The Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field will host the 2027 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.

The game will be played July 13, 2027.

"The hard work put in to transform all of Wrigleyville into an outstanding destination deserves to be celebrated and shared on a national stage," Manfred said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing the Midsummer Classic back to historic Wrigley Field and working alongside the Cubs, city and state officials, and the local organizing group to bring an extraordinary experience to the baseball fans of Chicago."

Wrigley Field will host the All-Star Game for the fourth time. The American League won the previous meetings in 1947, 1962 and 1990.

The 1990 All-Star Game was known for a historically low offensive output. The National League was held to two hits, the fewest for an All-Star team in history. The eight-man Home Run Derby field combined to hit five home runs, with Ryne Sandberg winning the contest with three homers.

The 2026 All-Star Game will take place in Philadelphia as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence.