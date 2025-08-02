Open Extended Reactions

CLEVELAND -- The Guardians added right-hander Carlos Hernández to the roster and selected the contract of first baseman/outfielder CJ Kayfus from Triple-A Columbus before Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

To make room for Hernández and Kayfus, left-hander Tim Herrin and outfielder Johnathan Rodríguez were optioned to Columbus.

Kayfus -- a third-round pick by the Guardians in the 2023 MLB draft -- made his major league debut Saturday, batting eighth and playing right field. ]Kayfus, 23, started the season in Double-A Akron before being promoted to Columbus, where he batted .283 with 13 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Hernández was claimed on waivers from Detroit on Thursday. He has split time this season between Philadelphia and Detroit. In 36 appearances, he is 1-0 with a 6.69 ERA.