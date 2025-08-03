Open Extended Reactions

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies have placed closer Seth Halvorsen on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain after he had to leave Saturday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Interim manager Warren Schaeffer said at the time the injury didn't look good -- following the right-hander's exit after throwing five pitches in the ninth inning. Halvorsen leads the Rockies with 11 saves.

Colorado recalled right-hander Nick Anderson and catcher Braxton Fulford from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday, and the Rockies optioned infielder Michael Toglia to Albuquerque.

The 25-year-old Halvorsen is 1-2 with a 4.99 ERA this year. He made his big league debut in August 2024.