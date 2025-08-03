The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 in the first MLB Speedway Classic. (0:59)

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Eli White hit a three-run homer and a solo shot to help the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Sunday in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

White's first homer of the afternoon gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the second inning at the historic racetrack. The ball hit the safer barrier after clearing the outfield wall and the track itself.

He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh.

Cincinnati went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brent Suter (1-2) got the loss.

Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.

The game was scheduled for Saturday but was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.

Hurston Waldrep (1-0) was on the mound for Atlanta when play resumed. The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett and traveled about 250 miles to Bristol Motor Speedway early Sunday morning. He pitched 5⅔ innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

A pace car rounded Bristol Motor Speedway to celebrate each of Eli White's two home runs during the Braves' 4-2 win over the Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic. Bryan Lynn/Imagn Images

The Reds loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth after a balk by Tyler Kinley and a walk by Tyler Stephenson. Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a hard grounder to third, but Luke Williams made a diving stop and threw to second for the forceout.

This was the first time in six games between these teams that it was decided by more than a single run.