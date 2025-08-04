Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Outfielder Derek Hill was reinstated from the 10-day injured list by the Miami Marlins on Monday after he had been sidelined the past two weeks with a finger sprain.

Hill injured his left middle finger during a session in the batting cage last month and returned Monday after a short rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville.

He is batting .211 with two home runs in 33 games this season.

Infielder Jack Winkler was designated for assignment by Miami.

Also Monday, the Marlins claimed outfielder Joey Wiemer off waivers from the Kansas City Royals and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Wiemer, who was designated for assignment by the Royals last week, hit .182 with nine home runs and 38 RBIs for Triple-A Omaha this season.