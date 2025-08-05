Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- Cincinnati left-hander Nick Lodolo abruptly left Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs with two outs in the bottom of the second inning with a blister on his left index finger.

Lodolo retired the first five Cubs hitters. Then after throwing a strike on his first pitch to Justin Turner, Lodolo gestured toward his left hand.

Manager Terry Francona jogged to the mound with a trainer for a brief discussion. Lodolo walked to the dugout and was replaced by Nick Martinez with the Reds ahead 1-0.

Martinez got Turner to fly to right for the final out of the second.

Lodolo entered at 8-6 with a 3.09 ERA. He had won three straight decisions with a 1.32 ERA in his previous four starts.