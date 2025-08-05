Open Extended Reactions

Cincinnati Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo, who left Monday's game in the second inning with a blister on his left index finger, was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Lodolo gestured toward his left hand after retiring the first five hitters against the Chicago Cubs, and manager Terry Francona jogged to the mound with a trainer before removing him from the game.

Francona said Monday that Lodolo likely would wind up on the IL as "we're going to err on the side of caution, because he's dealt with this before."

Lodolo, who had a blister last season, is 8-6 with a 3.05 ERA in a career-high 23 starts and 129 2/3 innings. He had won his past three decisions entering Monday's game.

"It really just kind of came up," Lodolo said. "Threw the slider ... and it felt like the skin ripped on my finger. When I looked down, there was like a bubble under there, a whole bunch of fluids. So, before I go and throw another pitch, I thought it was best to stop, because I've done that in the past and it takes a lot longer to heal."

In a related roster move, the Reds recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.