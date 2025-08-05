Open Extended Reactions

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado, who is nearing completion of his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's drug policy, apologized to his teammates and fans Tuesday on Instagram.

"I am fully aware that using prohibited substances is wrong and I would never intend to do so because I have always had great respect for the game, my organization, my teammates and the fans, all of whom I want to offer my sincere apologies," Alvarado posted.

"I made a mistake and therefore, I have faced the consequences set forth by MLB. Going forward, my focus is on working hard to help the team win."

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado will forfeit $4.5 million this season due to his 80-game suspension. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The hard-throwing left-hander tested positive for exogenous testosterone, which is a performance-enhancing substance, and was suspended on May 18. Alvarado can begin a minor league assignment before he's eligible to return Aug. 19, but he is ineligible to pitch in the postseason for the Phillies, who lead the National League Central by 1½ games entering Tuesday's action.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has said the positive test was caused by a weight loss drug Alvarado took during the offseason.

"There is always a lesson to be learned in every mistake," Alvarado wrote Tuesday.

Alvarado, who returned to Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, is 4-1 with seven saves and a 2.70 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He has 25 strikeouts and four walks in 20 innings pitched.

Philadelphia acquired closer Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline.

"I think they've done pretty well without him, to tell you the truth," manager Rob Thomson said of the Phillies' bullpen. "We've won a lot of games without him. But [Alvarado] certainly is going to bring more energy, and he's going to bring another really, really good arm."

As a result of the suspension, Alvarado will lose $4.5 million, half his $9 million salary this year, as part of a $22 million, three-year contract he signed in 2023. Philadelphia has a $9 million option on Alvarado for 2026 with a $500,000 buyout.

The Phillies made a roster move Tuesday, reinstating reliever Joe Ross from the injured list and optioning Seth Johnson to Triple-A.

