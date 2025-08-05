Open Extended Reactions

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without Jackson Chourio for an additional two to four weeks as the star outfielder recovers from a strained right hamstring.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Chourio, 21, is improving with treatment after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection. He hasn't played since suffering the injury while running the bases on July 29.

Chourio is hitting .276 with 17 homers, 67 RBIs and 18 steals for Milwaukee, which entered Tuesday with the best record in the majors at 68-44.

In other injury updates, rookie Jacob Misiorowski, who was scratched from Sunday's start due to a left tibia contusion, threw a bullpen session Tuesday. Murphy estimated that the All-Star right-hander would return in mid-August.

The 23-year-old Misiorowski is 4-1 with 47 strikeouts in 33⅓ innings this season.

Injured reliever Shelby Miller, who was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline, will start a rehab assignment on Tuesday at Triple-A Nashville as he recovers from a right flexor strain. Murphy expects Miller to return mid-August as well.

Sidelined since July 5 with an elbow injury, Miller is 3-3 this season with a 1.98 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10 saves in 37 relief appearances. The 34-year-old has 40 strikeouts over 36 1/3 innings in a resurgent campaign.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.