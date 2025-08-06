Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The Athletics' Shea Langeliers became the fourth catcher in major league history to have two three-homer games after belting three in a 16-7 rout of the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Langeliers hit in the leadoff spot for the first time and cashed in quickly, homering off MacKenzie Gore to open the game. After a single and a groundout, Langeliers led off the fifth with another homer off Orlando Ribalta.

Langeliers hit another leadoff homer in the seventh off Andry Lara, joining Johnny Bench, Gary Carter and Travis d'Arnaud as the only catchers to have two career three-homer games. He also hit three homers on April 9 in a 4-3 win at Texas.

Langeliers is the only catcher in major league history to have a three-homer game from the leadoff spot and his total for the season now stands at 22.

The 27-year-old added a double in the eighth inning and finished 5 for 6 with three RBIs, four runs scored and 15 total bases. The hits and runs are both career highs, and the total bases are tied for the most by a catcher in a game since 1900 (Walker Cooper for 1949 Reds, Wes Westrum for 1950 Giants).

The huge night came less than two weeks after Langeliers' teammate, Nick Kurtz, hit four home runs and matched the MLB record with 19 total bases in a rout of the Houston Astros.

He and Kurtz are the first pair of teammates since 1900 to have a game with 15-or-more total bases in the same season.

The A's had a season-high 24 hits. Brent Rooker and JJ Bleday had four each, marking the first time the Athletics have had three players with four or more hits in a game since 1979.

Information from ESPN Research and The Associated Press was used in this report.