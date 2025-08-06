        <
          Lourdes Gurriel Jr. crushes 103.9 mph pitch from Mason Miller for HR

          • Associated Press
          Aug 6, 2025, 05:21 AM

          PHOENIX -- San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller was bringing the heat on Tuesday night.

          Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. returned the favor.

          Gurriel crushed a 103.9 mph fastball from Miller into the left-field seats for a two-run homer in the eighth inning, tying the game at 5-all. It was the hardest hit pitch for a homer since MLB started pitch tracking in 2008.

          It was part of a two-homer night for Gurriel. The veteran also hit a two-run shot in the first inning.

          The hard-throwing Miller was acquired from the Athletics at last week's trade deadline. He routinely throws over 100 mph and hit 104.2 mph with his hardest pitch on Tuesday night.